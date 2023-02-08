Aero India exhibition: Airbus to hire fresh engg, IT talent at Bengaluru event, to create 13,000 fresh jobs

European aerospace major Airbus is planning to recruit fresh engineering and IT talent at Aero India in Bengaluru, where it is planning to host a public meet-and-greet session. Aero India 2023 will be held from February 13 to February 17 in Bengaluru.

In a statement, the global aerospace firm said that the recruitment drive is part of its global drive under which it plans to hire more than 13,000 people globally for its industrial ramp-up, besides its ambitious decarbonisation roadmap and preparations for the future of aviation.

"Airbus is a top destination for the very best of India's engineering and information management talent with a passion for aerospace,” said Suraj Chettri, Director(HR) at Airbus India and South Asia.

The company added that interested candidates can meet Airbus executives at stand number CR7.1 in Hall C, where they can explore career opportunities in airframe design, avionics, aircraft systems simulation, data analytics, cybersecurity, and cabin engineering.

“Candidates will also get a chance to interact with senior Airbus officials to find out more about the company’s already extensive and growing footprint in India and South Asia,” the company said in the statement.

The company said that it is trying to push an atmosphere of ownership where employees feel valued, respected, and professionally fulfilled.

“This is why Airbus is recognised as a great place to work for and was recently awarded Top Employers certification by the Top Employers Institute, a global independent authority, recognising excellence in people management and HR policies,” the statement added.

The company said that the visitors will get an opportunity to see its extensive range of products, cutting-edge technologies, services and innovations from its commercial, helicopters and defence, and space portfolios.

The stand will display scale models of the new-generation tanker A330 MRTT as well as the C295 military aircraft that the company will build under its ‘Make in India’ programme with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, their industrial partner in India.

The company said visitors can also see digital displays of the earth observation satellite, the Pléiades Neo, OneAtlas, that provides premium satellite imagery, and Sirtap, a tactical unmanned aerial system (UAS).

Aero India will host 731 exhibitors (633 domestic and 98 foreign) at the two-day event. Along with the expo for the aerospace and defence industries, the Indian Air Force will put on a show during the course of the five-day event. The event will also include international leaders, major aerospace investors, and significant think tanks.