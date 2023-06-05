After TCS, Infosys, and Wipro, Mphasis launches generative AI services

Mphasis, Indian Information Technology (IT) solutions provider, has unveiled its business unit called 'Mphasis.ai'. The objective of this business unit is to assist enterprises in leveraging Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance business outcomes and operational efficiency, Business Today has learned.

Mphasis told Business Today that the new business unit plans on integrating AI capabilities into existing technology landscapes, organizations can improve customer experiences, boost operational efficiency, and minimize disruptions.

Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director of Mphasis said, We are laser-focused on enabling enterprises to leverage the potential of AI, helping them maximize business outcomes. With cutting-edge technology at its core, our launch heralds a transformative journey, empowering our clients to unlock unparalleled productivity, drive efficiency, and shape a future of endless possibilities. I am invested in the success of this endeavor and will personally drive the launch and expansion of Mphasis.ai.

The IT company highlighted that they have partnered with several Hyperscalers such as AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Microsoft Azure while collaborating with specialized market-leading AI platforms and solutions companies such as Kore.ai and Databricks amongst others.

Mphasis explained that after availing the service, clients gain access to an extensive array of patented AI assets, over 250 models available on Hyperscaler marketplaces, and frameworks developed at Mphasis Next Labs, the company's in-house research and innovation lab.

Srikumar Ramanathan, Chief Solutions Officer, Mphasis highlighted, "Generative AI technology has become a catalyst for enterprises to drive creativity and efficiency in a rapidly evolving technology landscape. With its ability to generate novel ideas and solutions, Mphasis.ai will empower companies to break free from the confines of conventional thinking, enabling them to differentiate themselves in the fiercely competitive market.

The company added that Anup Nair, an executive from the company has been appointed as the chief architect and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Mphasis.ai. It is worth noting that major Indian IT companies like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro have also hopped on the AI bandwagon and launched generative AI services.

Also Read: Layoffs at Meta India: Employees in marketing, admin, HR fired

Also Read: Amazon defers offer letters of campus hires from IITs/ NITs

Also Read: Layoffs at Amazon India: Employees in web services, HR teams handed pink slips