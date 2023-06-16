After TCS, Infosys warns some employees of disciplinary action for not coming to office

Infosys, the Bengaluru-based IT services company, has informed its employees in the United States and Canada that the option to work from home will no longer be available to them. In a recent communication to its workforce, Infosys stated that employees wishing to work remotely will now need to seek special permission.

The revised work-from-home rules apply to over 30,000 employees of Infosys in the United States and Canada, Times of India reported on Friday. Failure to comply with the new policy may result in disciplinary action, the report added.

It is worth noting that employees in India are currently exempt from this requirement. Last November, the company had introduced a phased plan for Indian employees to gradually return to office.

Following the announcement of the company's financial results for the fiscal year 2022-23, Krishnamurthy Shankar, the Executive Vice President and Group Head of HR Development, expressed enthusiasm about the employees' return to the office. He stated, "It will be exciting to see how our teams will explore their own return to office plans by creatively and pragmatically blending project and business imperatives along with collective working convenience."

This recent shift in policy aligns with the sentiments shared by Infosys co-founder, Narayana Murthy, earlier this year. In February, Murthy advised young employees against insisting on working from home. He stressed on the importance of ethics amid the increasing debate over moonlighting .

"My fervent desire and humble desire to youngsters is please don't fall into this trap of 'I will moonlight, I will do work from home, I will come to the office three days in a week,'" Murthy cautioned.

Similar announcements were made by IT services giant TCS a few weeks ago. The company warned its employees against work from home noting that they might face disciplinary action if the daily rota is not followed.

