After Wipro, Infosys witnesses top level exits; here's what is happening 

Major Indian IT companies have been plagued by top level exits as seasoned executives are in the lookout for new opportunities. The latest company to be subjected to this attrition has been IT major Infosys. Two senior executives of the IT company have quit over the past few days.

Vishal Salvi, who was the chief information security officer (CISO) and head of cyber security practice at the IT major, exited the company. Another high-ranking executive, Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, who was positioned as the executive vice-president, also put in his papers.

As per the company's website, CISO Salvi was responsible for the cyber security strategy and improving the security posture for the IT major's customers. He was also responsible for cyber security business delivery. Salvi had joined Infosys in 2016, before which he worked at HDFC Bank and Standard Chartered Bank, as per his LinkedIn account.

Mannepalli served as the head of cloud infrastructure and security solutions. Moreover, the top executive had spent over two decades in the company, serving across the company hierarchy.

It is worth noting that similar top-level exits have become common sight at major Indian IT players. The most recent instance was at Wipro late last month. Mohd Haque, who was positioned as the senior vice-president (SVP) and head of healthcare and medical devices for the Americas exited the company. Another top-level executive, Ashish Saxena, who served as the senior vice president (SVP), and head of the manufacturing and hi-tech business unit, also left the company.

The year 2023 has marked the exit of several senior top-level executives at major Indian IT companies. Chief Operations Officer Sanjeev Singh left Wipro. Americas 2 CFO Nithin V Jaganmohan also exited Wipro earlier this year. India head Satya Easwaran, iDEAS business head Rajan Kohli, and Americas 1 CFO Kamini Shah also moved on from their positions at Wipro. At Infosys, President's Ravi Kumar and Mohit Joshi moved on from the company. Joshi later took up the mantle of CEO at Tech Mahindra and will be replacing outgoing CEO CP Gurnani.

