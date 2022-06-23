Agnipath scheme to help inspire more youth to enroll in army’: Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal

Vedanta Resources Limited chairman Anil Agarwal has extended his support to the recently announced recruitment scheme for defence forces- Agnipath. With this, Agarwal has joined the likes of corporate leaders like Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka, Dr Sangita Reddy, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Sanjeev Bikhchandani who have previously backed the scheme.

Agarwal said that Vedanta will support and mentor Agniveers to be positive contributors towards nation building. He wrote, “The Agnipath scheme will help inspire more youth to enroll in the armed forces. These Agniveers will imbibe 3 core attributes: hard work, discipline and risk taking, all crucial to an entrepreneur. Vedanta will support and mentor them to be positive contributors to nation-building.”

The #Agnipath scheme will help inspire more youth to enroll in the armed forces. These #Agniveers will imbibe 3 core attributes: hard work, discipline & risk taking, all crucial to an entrepreneur. Vedanta will support & mentor them to be positive contributors to nation-building. — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) June 23, 2022

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra was among the first corporate leaders to lend support to the scheme. Mahindra wrote, “Saddened by the violence around the Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-and I repeat- the discipline and skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people.”

Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 20, 2022

Agnipath scheme was rolled out by the Centre for recruitment into the Army, Navy and Air Force earlier this month. Selected applicants will be called Agniveers and enrolled under respective Services Acts for four years. Monthly salary of an Agniveer in the first year of employment will be Rs 30,000, of which Rs 21,000 will be in-hand and Rs 9,000 will go to a corpus with an equal contribution from the government.

Monthly salary in the second, third and fourth year will be Rs 33,000, Rs 36,500 and Rs 40,000 respectively.