Air India launches four-day ticket sale for domestic, international routes: Check dates, fares

Tata-owned Air India has on Thursday launched a special 96-hour sale across its domestic and international route network, offering travellers a chance to plan their upcoming trips at attractive fares.



On domestic routes, the one-way, all-inclusive fares start from Rs 1,470 for Economy, and Rs 10,130 for Business Class. Similar attractive fares are available for select international routes, the airline said.



All bookings made under the sale through the Air India website (airindia.com) and mobile app are free of convenience fee. Air India’s Flying Returns members can earn double loyalty bonus points on all tickets.

Bookings under the sale are open from today and will end at 23:59 hours on August 20, 2023, for travel between September 1 and October 31, 2023 on select domestic and international routes. Blackout dates apply through the travel period.



In addition to the Air India website and mobile app, the bookings under the sale can also be made through authorised travel agents and Online Travel Agents (OTAs) without the special benefits associated with the direct channel bookings. The seats on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Air India is navigating through a major five-year transformation roadmap under the aegis of Vihaan.AI, with an "ambition to become a world class airline with an Indian heart".

Last week, Air India unveiled a new brand identity 'The Vista' inspired by the peak of the golden window frame that signifies ''limitless possibilities'' and a new aircraft livery, nearly one-and-a-half years after Tata Group started piloting the carrier.

The new look re-imagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system. It symbolises a 'Window of Possibilities', according to a release.

''The new Air India is bold, confident, and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted to its rich history and traditions that make Indian hospitality a global benchmark for standards in service,'' Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said.

Travellers will begin to see the new logo throughout their journey starting December 2023, when the airline's first A350 enters the fleet in the new livery, according to the airline.

Tata Group took control of loss-making Air India in January 2022.

Earlier this year, Air India placed orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing at USD 70 billion (based on published list prices). The deliveries of the new planes will start from November this year.

As part of its transformation plan, the airline is leasing and buying 20 wide-body aircraft this year. Besides, a USD 400 million programme to completely refurbish the interiors of its legacy fleet of 43 widebody aircraft will commence in the middle of next year.

By March 2024, the carrier expects that 33 per cent of its wide-body fleet will be upgraded.