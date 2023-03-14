Air India partners with Salesforce to digitise contact centre operations

Air India announced on Monday the Tata group-owned airline will be partnering with Salesforce to transform its customer service technology stack.

“In line with our strategy to deliver a world-class, omni-channel experience for our customers, we are working with Salesforce to introduce various service features that will make it easy for our customers to engage with us,” said Air India’s Chief Customer Experience and Ground Handling Officer, Rajesh Dogra.

Dogra highlighted that Salesforce products will be deployed at the airline’s contact centers. He explained, “Our contact centre plays a crucial role in the customer’s journey, both before and after the actual flight. Our deployment of Salesforce in the contact centre and in other channels marks a step in our endeavour to provide a seamless, contextual and personalized customer experience across multiple touchpoints.”

The airline noted in a release that the technology deployed by Salesforce will allow Air India to track customer interactions across its contact centre, mobile, web, chatbot, email, social media and other channels to provide a single source-of-truth of customer asks as well as challenges.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO of Salesforce India, said after the announcement, “Today, technology is at the heart of any ambitious organisation's business strategy. It is a force multiplier, and a catalyst to deliver growth and increase value. For Air India, this transformation is the beginning of a historic journey and to many - an emotional one. We are honoured to be a part of this journey with Air India, reimagining the customer experience and delivering excellence.”

Air India’s Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Dr. Satya Ramaswamy added to this and said, “We need to be able to understand our customers’ needs proactively and take care of them with utmost diligence. When things don’t go as expected, we want to be able to address the challenges faced by our customers with speed and take them to comprehensive closure. Having a scalable technology platform that enables us to accomplish the above effectively is critical to our business.”