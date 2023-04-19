Air India pilots' unions warn of ‘industrial unrest’ if forced to sign new contract proposal

The pilot associations of Air India have rejected the airline's revised compensation structure, calling it 'illegal' and 'unethical'. They have asked their member pilots not to accept the new pay structure. In a three-page statement, the associations said that from the provisions in the revised structure, it was clear that there was a concerted effort to gut the unions and isolate pilots into individual boxes where they can be exploited and victimised at will by the HR department. "This amounts to unfair labour practices," the statement said.

Tata-owned Air India recently re-designed the compensation structure for pilots and cabin crew, including increasing the per-hour flying rate for pilots.

An Air India spokesperson said that the new compensation structure for pilots and the cabin crew was the company's endeavour to bring parity among different groups, encourage productivity and boost emoluments drawn by them. The spokesperson said that the managerial and supervisory role played by the experienced pilots was also being recognised in the form of designating them as Senior Commanders and also offering them a special monthly allowance.

The airline said the contracts reflecting these enhancements were individually sent to the pilots and cabin crew for the necessary paperwork. "A large number of pilots and cabin crew have already accepted the new contracts and the salary improvements and advancement opportunities they enable. The airline will continue to engage with the remainder of its staff through this process as currently there is no recognised union in Air India," the spokesperson said.

Pilot bodies - Indian Commercial, Pilot Association of Air India have asked their members not to accept the new compensation structure.



The guaranteed flying allowance used to be 70 hrs pre-pandemic. It came down to 20 hrs and now, the airline has increased it to 40 hrs. pic.twitter.com/f7ePzcndD1 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

However, the pilot associations today said that the revised structure seeks to supersede all offer/appointment letters and even understandings, whether oral or written. "Effectively you are asking for carte blanche to run roughshod over all the terms and conditions of our employment," they said.

The associations said that it was abundantly clear that any change in service conditions of Air India shall have to be done within the framework of industrial law. "The action of unilaterally changing service conditions and thrusting new terms and conditions at our membership is wholly illegal, unethical, and in breach of your share Purchase agreement, just as illegal as the unilateral alteration of the conditions governing leave and leave encashment," the statement said.

The associations said that the terms and conditions were not acceptable to the pilots and they will contest "this travesty using any and all avenues". "Our member pilots will not sign this unilateral revised terms of employment and compensation," the associations said. They further warned that any coercive steps or victimisation by the company against its member pilots to sign "these draconian terms and compensation will lead to industrial unrest".

In its revamped structure, Air India has doubled the guaranteed flying allowance component from the current 20 hours to 40 hours. However, it is still much lower compared to the pre-pandemic period when airline pilots were entitled to a guaranteed 70 hours of flying.

The associations said that the term cost to the company for an assumed flying of 70 hours is deliberately misleading and creates an impression of a generous compensation and accompanying benefits package. "The actual guaranteed money being offered is only for 40 hrs. Effectively, any time a pilot is on leave or is unavailable due to recurrent training requirements of document/licence renewals not to mention any sick, there is an automatic pay cut involved," the statement said.

