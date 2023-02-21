Air India to pay pilots up to Rs 2 crore! Airline in hiring spree after deal with Boeing, Airbus

Air India has started hiring across ranks and roles to prepare for the delivery of the 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus. The airline currently has staff supporting around 140 planes. Interestingly, some of the roles Air India is hiring for pay over Rs 2 crore rupees yearly, Business Today has learned.

The airline is looking for ‘B777 Captains’ and this role pays over Rs 2 crore yearly.

The role requirement reads, “Inviting applications for First Officers for B777 fleet from B737 NG/MAX Type Rated Pilots with high level of competence.”

As per the salary break-up provided by the airline to interested candidates, the role would pay $21,000 monthly, which amounts up to Rs 17,39,118 as per Saturday’s conversion rate. On a yearly basis, this role would pay over Rs 2,08,69,416.

The role offers a steep salary because of the lack of skilled pilots in the industry, reasoned Mark Martin, the CEO of Martin Consulting. Martin Consulting is a firm with expertise in the aviation sector.

Martin told Business Today, “The pilot shortage across the world is creating a very strong demand for qualified pilots with at least 5000 to 7000 hours on the particular aircraft.”

Moreover, the company’s website has several openings as well, including that of cabin crew members, ground staff, security, and other technical roles.

Business Today had previously reported that Air India’s deal to buy 470 aircraft would create over 2,00,000 new jobs in the Indian aviation sector. These openings on the company website seem to be early indicators of the same trend.

Jitendra Bhargava, former executive director of Air India told Business Today, “Each flight would need at least 10 pilots whose shift keeps changing, they will need no less than 50 cabin crew per aircraft. They will need people at the checkout counter, baggage handlers, maintenance engineers, etc. After this deal, there will be a significant amount of jobs that will be created in the Indian aviation sector.”

On Tuesday, Air India announced that the airline would be purchasing 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing. Furthermore, in a now-deleted LinkedIn post, Air India Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal revealed that the deal with the aircraft manufacturers includes 370 options, which is indicative of the fact that the airline could buy an additional 370 planes at the same rate at which it bought the first set of 470 aircraft.

