Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed new collection of uniforms for cabin and cockpit crew

Air India, under the Tata Group, has unveiled a new collection of uniforms designed by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra for its cabin and cockpit crew.

The new uniforms boast a contemporary and sophisticated aesthetic, moving away from the traditional airline attire. Additionally, the uniforms incorporate modern cuts and tailoring, ensuring both style and practicality for the crew members.

"Crafted by Indian celebrity couturier, Manish Malhotra, in his Mumbai atelier, the new uniforms feature an array of colours and timeless designs. The collection mirrors a rare, harmonious blend of rich Indian heritage and aesthetics with 21st-century style, elegance, and comfort," the airline said in a press note.

Introducing our new Pilot & Cabin crew uniforms, an ode to Air India’s rich history and a promise of a bright future.



These uniforms, envisioned by India's leading couturier @ManishMalhotra, features three quintessential Indian colours – red, aubergine and gold, representing the… pic.twitter.com/Pt1YBdJlMN — Air India (@airindia) December 12, 2023

The new uniforms will be introduced in a phased manner over the next few months, starting with the entry of service of Air India’s first Airbus A350.

The collection features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold, reflecting the airline's heritage and warmth.

The new uniform designs were created in close collaboration with Air India's cabin crew members and the airline's In-flight Services team, who also tested the new designs extensively.

“Air India's crew uniforms are amongst the world’s most storied in aviation history, and we firmly believe that Manish Malhotra's innovative ensemble will script an exciting new chapter for Air India's future narrative. It perfectly captures the essence of our new identity, service principles, and our pursuit of setting new benchmarks in global aviation,” said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India.

Manish Malhotra said, "My aim was to create uniforms that capture the essence of India's diverse culture and traditions while also embodying a modern and sophisticated look. By incorporating quintessential hues that are symbolic to India, I hope that these uniforms not only make the crew feel proud but also leave a lasting impression on the guests, representing the warmth and hospitality that India is known for.”

The new uniform for female cabin crew introduces a ready-to-wear ombré saree adorned with intricate patterns inspired by the architectural elements of Indian heritage, particularly reminiscent of jharokha design, and featuring the Vista, Air India's new logo icon. This ensemble is complemented by a comfortable blouse and blazer, presenting a fusion of traditional and modern elements.

The ready-to-wear sarees can be paired with comfortable pants, offering female cabin crew members the flexibility to choose a style that resonates with their individual preferences, the airline said in a statement.

For the senior female cabin crew, the new uniform introduces ombré sarees in an aubergine-to-burgundy palette, complemented by aubergine blazers. In contrast, the junior female cabin crew will don vibrant red-to-purple ombré sarees paired with red blazers.

The outfit of the cockpit crew is a classic black double-breasted suit with a print inspired by the Vista. Notably, designer Manish Malhotra has crafted footwear to complement the overall look. The dual-tone (black and burgundy) block heels for female cabin crew and black Brogues for male cabin crew strike a perfect balance between style and comfort.

As part of the ensemble, female cabin crew members will accessorize with pearl earrings and sling bags, Air India said in a press note.

