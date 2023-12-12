Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla buys London's most expensive mansion of 2023 for Rs 1,446 cr: Report

Covishield vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India's (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla has reportedly closed a deal to buy the most expensive home to be sold in London this year. The 'Vaccine Prince' will pay about £138 million (Rs 1,446 crore) for a 25,000 square foot Mayfair mansion, as per a Financial Times report.

Adar Poonawalla's new mansion in London: All you need to know

Named Aberconway House, a vast 1920s home near Hyde Park, the mansion will change hands as the sale has been agreed upon. According to the report, Dominika Kulczyk, daughter of the late businessman Jan Kulczyk, who was Poland's wealthiest man, finalised the deal with Poonawalla.

Serum Life Sciences, a UK-based subsidiary of the Poonawalla family's Serum Institute of India, will acquire the property, the reported quoted people familiar with the transaction as saying.

With the price to be paid, it makes Aberconway House the second-most expensive home ever sold in London. The most expensive house sale in London was 2-8a Rutland Gate, sold in January 2020 for a record-breaking £210 million.

A person close to Serum Life Sciences told FT that the Poonawalla family had “no plans” to move to the UK permanently, but that “the house will serve as a base for the company and family when they are in the UK”.

All about Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India (SII), a private family-owned business founded in 1966 by his father Dr Cyrus Poonawalla.

Adar joined SII in 2001, after graduating from the University of Westminster in London. Then exporting its products to 30 countries, he focused on the company’s international market and ensuring new products were licensed and pre-qualified by the World Health Organization for supply to United Nations Agencies including UNICEF and PAHO.

He took over from his father as CEO in 2011, taking complete control of day-to-day operations of the company.

Adar and his wife Natasha are the founders of the Villoo Poonawalla Charitable Foundation, launched in 2012 to improve lives through a focus on increasing education, healthcare, safe water and environmental sanitation.

Also Read: 'Sold for $68 million': BluSmart is not founder Punit Goyal's first success story