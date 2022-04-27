Airtel acquires minority stake in cloud networking solutions firm Cnergee

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced that it has acquired a minority stake (approximately 7 per cent) in cloud-based networking solutions provider Cnergee Technologies under the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program.

The Navi Mumbai-based company specialises in integrated networking solutions over cloud for businesses of all sizes. Cnergee has developed multiple 5G-ready software tools for Network as a Service (NaaS) that can be deployed at scale to enable zero touch service provisioning, central remote monitoring, and management of all connected devices with a host of real time analytics, the telco said in a statement.

The stake acquisition will enable Airtel to sharpen its NaaS proposition for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) who are looking to accelerate their shift to cloud-based applications, it added. Notably, Airtel already offers connectivity and productivity solutions for SMBs.

In addition, Cnergee’s software tools will boost Airtel’s ‘Work From Anywhere’ solutions portfolio as businesses look at adopt hybrid work models in the post pandemic world, it further added.

Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business, said: “As businesses move to cloud-based applications, software defined agile networks are becoming the norm. Airtel is on a mission to accelerate the digital transformation journeys of enterprises through our world-class NaaS platform. We welcome Cnergee to the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program and look forward to deploying their ‘Made in India’ solutions at scale in the fast growing NaaS market in India.”

Suvarna Kulkarni, Founder and MD – Cnergee Technologies said,"It is an exciting time for Cnergee to partner with Airtel in this digital transformation journey and reach out to emerging businesses of all sizes driving Digital India.”

Airtel Business serves over one million businesses of all sizes through its integrated portfolio of – connectivity, conferencing, cloud & data centers, cyber security, IoT, Ad-tech, CPaaS (Airtel IQ), and more.

Meanwhile, Airtel Start-up Accelerator Program invests in early-stage start-ups engaged in developing solutions based on new age technologies.

Shares of Bharti Airtel on Wednesday traded 0.22 per cent higher at Rs 757.90 apiece on BSE during late-trade session.