Ajay Piramal and Dr Swati Piramal meet Draupadi Murmu; Discussed initiatives taken by Piramal Foundation

On 24th March, Ajay Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Group, and Dr Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson of Piramal Group, met the Honourable President of India, Draupadi Murmu, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, to discuss the various initiatives Piramal Foundation has taken to solve the most intractable problems in the country.

A book titled, ‘Doing Well & Doing Good’ was presented to the President was presented which features the various initiatives undertaken by the Piramal Foundation in areas of tribal health and welfare, education, water conservation, Ayushman Bharat, and digital healthcare services.

The book offers a view into the pan-India programmes run by Piramal Foundation across the social sector ecosystem and their impact. The Foundation’s solutions portfolio will help India achieve Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. One of the Foundation’s critical programmes - Anamaya, the Tribal Health Collaborative, focuses on working closely with tribal communities to eliminate TB, reduce maternal and neonatal mortality rates, improve healthcare access through traditional tribal medicine, and integrate art and culture in tribal health.

By utilising last-mile convergence and hyperlocal collaboration, the Aspirational Districts Collaboration hopes to improve the lives of 100 million people living in extreme poverty in 112 Aspirational Districts by 2030. In this programme, the Foundation aims to promote basic literacy and education, anaemia screening and treatment, and self-reliance and ownership in water management.

The book also features other initiatives such as the Piramal School of Leadership, which nurtures leaders of tomorrow in education, health and climate sustainability, and the Digital Bharat Collaborative, which looks at implementing a digital architecture for improved healthcare services.

During the meeting, the President appreciated the initiatives taken by the Piramal Foundation to work towards addressing critical issues across India’s social sector ecosystems and touching the lives of over 113 million Indians across 27 states and 2 Union Territories.