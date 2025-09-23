All about Srini Gopalan, the IIM-A alumni appointed as T-Mobile CEO amid H-1B visa fees row

T-Mobile has announced Srini Gopalan as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 November 2025. Gopalan, currently Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Mike Sievert, who will move to the newly formed Vice Chairman role. This leadership change comes as the US telecom industry faces regulatory and operational challenges, such as increased costs from higher H-1B visa fees. Gopalan’s promotion signals T-Mobile’s commitment to digital transformation and a data-driven approach as it navigates these shifts.

At T-Mobile, Gopalan has been pivotal in shaping technology and consumer strategies. As COO, he oversaw acquisitions that expanded 5G and fibre networks in the US and led efforts to make T-Mobile more data-driven and AI-enabled, advancing the company’s ambition to be the most digital-first operator in the sector.

Outgoing CEO Mike Sievert expressed confidence in Gopalan, stating, "Srini has been an incredible partner in shaping the future of T-Mobile as well as instrumental in leading our record growth this year. One fact has become crystal clear: Srini is ready to lead."

Gopalan acknowledged Sievert’s impact, saying, "Mike has done a phenomenal job transforming T-Mobile into the world’s most successful telecom and a disruptive innovator for customers. I am committed to building on his legacy of putting the customer first while continuing to scale our Un-carrier strategy."

The US telecom sector is experiencing regulatory uncertainty and operational pressure, particularly due to rising H-1B visa fees—a matter closely observed by Indian-origin professionals.

Gopalan brings over thirty years of experience across telecom, technology, and financial services. Previously, he led Deutsche Telekom’s Germany business, doubling growth and expanding fibre rollout. He also held leadership roles at Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, and served as Chief Marketing Officer at T-Mobile UK.

His background includes nearly a decade at Capital One as Senior Vice President and Head of UK Card, and earlier roles at Accenture and Unilever India.

Gopalan was educated at Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram, and completed his management studies at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad in 1992.