'Are we ready?’ Startup founder flags new sectors driving India’s growth beyond it and banking

India’s growth story has long been shaped by successive waves of industry transformations — from textiles and FMCGs to banking, NBFCs, and the IT boom. But according to Tej Pandya, Founder of Groweasy.ai, the country’s next decade of economic momentum will be defined not by IT or banking, but by Global Capability Centers (GCCs), data centers, and small and medium businesses (SMBs) embracing digitisation.

In a recent post on LinkedIn, Pandya highlighted the emerging shift: “India’s next big wave won’t be IT or banking. It will be GCCs, data centers, and SMBs going digital. Each wave in the past reshaped the economy — and this one will too. The real action over the next 10 years lies here.”

Backing his claim with data, Pandya pointed out that India already hosts more than 1,600 GCCs, while data centre capacity is doubling every two years. At the same time, SMBs — accounting for 30% of GDP — remain only 20% digitalised, leaving a massive untapped opportunity.

The post quickly sparked debate among professionals and entrepreneurs. One user commented, “Makes me think about security in tech: the smarter we make it, the easier it is for businesses to ride these waves without friction. Preparing people and systems to adapt early is where real advantage lies.”

Another echoed Pandya’s sentiment, writing, “Absolutely — GCCs, data centers, and SMB digitisation are the hidden engines of the next decade. Preparing talent now is key; otherwise, India could miss this massive shift.”

Others struck a more optimistic tone. “I think India is all set to rock this wave,” said one commenter, reflecting the general enthusiasm about the opportunities ahead.