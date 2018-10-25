Amazon sets up captive call centres; offers salary up to Rs 2.5 lakh a year

Global e-commerce giant Amazon has set up captive call centres in India as it continues to expand its footprint in the country. These captive centres will handle a part of Amazon's buyer and seller services both in India and abroad. First of these centres have been established in NCR region and Pune, according to The Economic Times.

Recruitment for the Pune centre begun last month, the report further said. The two Amazon captive centres will hire close to 1,000 people for both voice and chat services. Amazon is looking for freshers and intermediate pass applicants for both domestic and international support. The pay package will reportedly be between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh.

Captive centres are wholly owned subsidiaries of companies which are used in place of third party vendors. The Jeff Bezos-led e-commerce behemoth has been using business process outsouricing companies for handling its buyer and seller support services, but now has decided to change its customer service startegy.

"They are working with third-party providers but they also wanted to set up their own operations. Where they are doing international work, the cost difference between a provider here and their own captive is not that much. And they can put in technology to automate a great deal of the work," an individual in know of the development told The Economic Times.

Back in January, Amazon acquired warrant in StarTek that is tied to the amount of revenue the generated for the Colorado-based business process outsourcing company. Earlier this year, StarTek merged with Aegis which provides its services to Amazon's biggest rival in India, Flipkart, and Paytm.

Amazon is also planning to use its captive call centres for seller services. Significantly large sellers will be handled by the captive centres, another source privy to the developed was quoted by The Economic Times, which will give them greater control over the data and the relationship, as well as different ways of customer service.