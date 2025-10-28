Amazon to axe 30,000 corporate jobs in biggest layoff in company history

Amazon is set to begin laying off as many as 30,000 corporate employees starting Tuesday, marking the largest workforce reduction in its history.

The sweeping cuts will hit nearly every corner of Amazon’s sprawling corporate structure, a person familiar was quoted as saying in a CNBC report. Employees will begin receiving notifications via email.

With roughly 350,000 corporate workers, the planned layoffs would slash nearly 9% of Amazon’s white-collar workforce. The company employs 1.54 million people globally, most in warehouse and logistics roles.

Amazon has not commented on the reported cuts.

According to Layoffs.fyi, the move would be the largest single round of tech layoffs since the site began tracking industry job cuts in 2020. Over 200 tech companies have already laid off approximately 98,000 workers this year, including major players like Microsoft, Meta, Google, and Intel.

Microsoft has eliminated 15,000 roles in 2025 alone, while Meta last week cut 600 jobs from its AI unit. Google slashed over 100 design roles in its cloud division, and Intel leads this year with 22,000 layoffs. Salesforce has also pointed to AI as a driver behind its recent staff reductions.

Amazon's job cuts are part of a broader cost-cutting push led by CEO Andy Jassy. Since 2022, the company has already let go of more than 27,000 workers in phases, impacting teams across its cloud, devices, retail, and communications units.

Jassy has also overseen a structural overhaul aimed at reducing management layers and simplifying operations. In a June memo, he warned that Amazon’s growing reliance on generative AI would further shrink its workforce, stating the company will "need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today."

The tech sector saw its worst layoff year in 2023, with over 260,000 jobs cut amid high inflation and rising interest rates. The current wave signals that the pressure on tech labor hasn’t let up — and may be accelerating.