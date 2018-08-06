Amazon vs Flipkart: From 80% off to one deal every hour, Independence Day sales offer big discounts

With Independence Day coming up, e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart are rolling out the choicest discounts and offers. This is only the beginning of a string of sales that is likely to be offered during the festive season, as has been the practice in the long-drawn competition between Amazon and Flipkart. Amazon's Freedom Sale will continue for four days, while Flipkart's The Big Freedom Sale will run for three days.

If you have been meaning to buy that futon or that television set, here are the things you should look out for when the sales start:

Amazon's Freedom Sale

Amazon's sale will start on August 9 and will run till August 12. The sneak peek that's currently running on Amazon says that it is offering more than 20,000 deals across more than 200 categories and more than 2,500 brands. The company has also partnered up with SBI for more lucrative offers.

1. Amazon is offering up to 40% off on mobiles and accessories across more than 25 brands including MI, OnePlus, Motorola, Nokia and Vivo. There will also be 4 launches and 30 Amazon exclusives.

2. They are offering up to 50% off on electronics across 350 brands including Bose, Sennheiser, Canon, Lenovo and JBL. There's a discount of up to 55% on 10,000 products.

3. From USHA and Bombay Dyeing to Bosch and Prestige, Amazon is offering up to 70% discount on home and kitchen products across more than 200 brands. Amazon is also offering up to 50% off on more than 2,000 products.

4. On daily essentials, Amazon is offering up to 50% off. Moreover, there will be daily deals on more than 10,000 products.

5. When it comes to fashion, Amazon is gearing up with 50-80% discounts, across more than 500 brands including Puma, United Colors of Benetton, American Tourister and US Polo Assn.

6. One can avail up to 40% off on TVs and appliances. Additionally, one can knock off up to Rs 22,000 on exchange. They also have benefits like 48 hr installation and no cost EMI. Customers can apply these deals on brands such as LG, Voltas, Samsung, Whirlpool, BPL, Sony and Sanyo.

7. Amazon Prime users are eligible for exclusive deals and offers as well.

8. They are also rolling the Amazon App Jackpot and offering prizes up to Rs 4 lakh.

Flipkart's The Big Freedom Sale

The home-grown giant's sale will start on August 10 and run till August 12. Along with discounts, Flipkart is also offering new deals every 8 hours, change of prices every 8 hours, one deal every hour and "revolutionary" deals at midnight till 2 am. Flipkart has joined hands with Citi Bank credit card for heftier deals.

1. While it is not made clear what the deals are on mobile phones, the sneak peek page on Flipkart claims great deals for top brands including Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi and more.

2. Flipkart is offering up to 70% off on appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines and TVs.

3. For electronic products like laptops and camera, Flipkart is offering up to 80% off on brands like Apple, Dell and Google.

4. When it comes to fashion, footwear and accessories, Flipkart is offering 40-80% off.

5. Up to 40-80% off is being offered on kitchen essentials including brands like Prestige, Bombay Dyeing, HomeTown and more.

6. One could buy beauty, toys, sports and books from Rs 99.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)