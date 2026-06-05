‘Among the largest proposed investments…’: AirTrunk has a ₹3 lakh crore plan for India

AirTrunk will invest around ₹3 lakh crore (USD 30 billion) in India over the next four years to build 5 gigawatts of new data centre capacity. The announcement was shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after meeting the company’s founder and chief executive Robin Khuda. Modi said the proposal was among the largest in India’s digital infrastructure ecosystem.

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The Sydney-headquartered company, backed by Blackstone and CPPIB, said India was now one of its most significant long-term investment destinations. Modi said the investment would strengthen India’s position as a global hub for cloud computing and AI, while generating employment opportunities, supporting local supply chains and accelerating innovation-led growth.

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In a post on X, Modi said, "India’s digital infrastructure journey is gathering remarkable momentum. AirTrunk has announced plans to invest around ₹3 lakh crore (USD 30 billion) in India, and develop 5 GW of data centre capacity. This is among the largest proposed investments in the country’s digital infrastructure ecosystem." He added, "It is clear that the future of the world’s digital economy is increasingly being shaped in India."

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India’s digital infrastructure journey is gathering remarkable momentum.



AirTrunk has announced plans to invest around Rs. 3 lakh crore ($30 billion) in India, and develop 5 GW of data centre capacity. This is among the largest proposed investments in the country’s digital… pic.twitter.com/ZW82nneN5x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2026

AirTrunk said it entered the Indian market in April with the purchase of Lumina CloudInfra. Its Indian development pipeline currently includes 600 megawatts of capacity projects in Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad, and the new investment will expand that range.

Khuda said that during the week there was "a genuine sense of urgency" around AI investment. "There is a recognition that AI investment is a global race and that capital will flow to places that are prepared to compete for it," he said. He added, "Every market has strengths and challenges. What investors consistently look for is certainty, coordination and speed."

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India is becoming a global hotspot for AI development by offering tax breaks for foreign firms operating from domestic data centres. Its biggest conglomerates are also stepping up investment in AI and data infrastructure, with Reliance and Adani committing about USD 110 billion and USD 100 billion, respectively, in February.

AirTrunk is a hyperscale data centre specialist creating a platform for cloud, content and large enterprise customers across the Asia-Pacific and Middle East region. Founded in 2015, it set up Australia’s first and largest hyperscale data centres in 2017 and now operates a platform across the region.

