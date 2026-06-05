Adani Ports shares near record high: What brokerage says on crossing the Rs 2,100 mark

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, the largest private sector port operator in India, are set for more upside post 23% rally this year, believes global brokerage Jefferies. Adani Ports shares hit a record high of Rs 1843 on May 27, 2026. The stock's ascent to the record high was powered by FY 26 earnings. The ports major's EBITDA (Rs 24,970 crore), revenue (Rs 40,854 crore) and net profit (Rs 12,806 crore) rose to record highs in FY26, turning sentiment positive around the stock.

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The company also reported a 16% year-on-year rise in cargo traffic in May 2026 (handling 48.3 MMT), led by a 33% rally in liquid cargo and a 17% increase in container volumes. This follows an equally strong 15% YoY growth recorded in April 2026, keeping bears away from the Adani Group counter.

Meawnhile, Jefferies has assigned a buy call to the stock with a price target of Rs 2160.

The brokerage raised FY28E-29E EBITDA by 3-5% and estimates by 15% FY26-31 EBITDA CAGR against the 13% earlier. The brokerage sees potential for demand-supply gap at Gujarat and Maharashtra Container Ports, driving market share gains for Adani Ports.

The company's Vizhinjam port in Kerala offers incremental upside with market share gain potential in the southern markets through lower transit times and costs to EXIM cargo, said Jefferies adding that strong cash flows enable growth capex, and potential deleveraging to coexist.

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Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports rose after a two-session decline, gaining over 1% to Rs 1,812 today as Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its 'Buy' rating on the stock. The brokerage also raised the stock's target price to Rs 1,870.

Total 0.57 lakh shares of Adani Ports changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.37 crore.

The Adani Group stock has seen high volatility in the last one year with its beta at 1.9. The stock is trading above the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Ports stands at 59.4, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone.