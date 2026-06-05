Maruti Suzuki shares down 22% in 2026 so far; can India's first flex-fuel car aid recovery?

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) were last seen trading 0.33 per cent higher at Rs 13,100.65 in Friday's trade. At this level, the country's largest carmaker's stock remains down 21.62 per cent in the calendar year 2026 so far.

The company, yesterday, launched India's first flex-fuel passenger vehicle in the Wagon R, a move that has attracted attention amid the evolving automobile landscape. The launch comes as the industry continues to explore alternative fuel technologies and ethanol-based mobility solutions.

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MSIL said a flex-fuel car gives customers the flexibility to run on any blend of ethanol and petrol from E20 to E100. However, it clarified that while the vehicle is compatible with E100 fuel, it is homologated with E85 fuel since the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 (CMVR) GSR 27(E) defines flex fuel as E20 to E85.

"With the launch of India's first flex-fuel car, Maruti Suzuki brings innovation aligned with national energy security and sustainability goals. In addition to a significant reduction in oil imports, flex-fuel vehicles can also help to boost farmer income," the company stated.

Some market participants remained optimistic about the development and its potential impact on Maruti Suzuki's product portfolio.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "Maruti Suzuki has recently grabbed market attention after showcasing its new flex-fuel vehicle initiative, which supports the government's focus on ethanol-based mobility solutions. The development is being seen as an important long-term step because it helps the company stay relevant in the transition toward cleaner and alternative fuel technologies. Investors are taking this positively as Maruti is not only working on EVs and hybrids but also exploring practical fuel alternatives suitable for Indian conditions."

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He added, "Although, the immediate financial impact may not be very large, the move strengthens the company's future-ready image. The biggest advantage could come if ethanol infrastructure improves across the country in the coming years. Overall, sentiment around the stock remains constructive, with the market viewing this as a strategic move that can help Maruti maintain leadership in India's evolving automobile sector."

Calling the new flex-fuel vehicle launch a positive move, Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, stated, "Maruti understands the entry-level segment and its product positioning. Flex-fuel is likely to be a focus area in the coming quarters and beyond. This could be a game changer for Maruti in this segment from a product-offering perspective."

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From a technical standpoint, AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, noted, "Maruti Suzuki's stock is slightly bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 12,700. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 13,270 could lead to an upside target of Rs 13,985 in the near term."