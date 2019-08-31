Amrapali homebuyers' counsel submits list of 6,000 aggrieved parties to Supreme Court

A list comprising the names of 6,000 aggrieved homebuyers spanning across six different Amrapali projects was submitted to the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday. The list was forwarded on the apex court's direction by the homebuyers' counsel M L Lahoty.

The Justice Arun Mishra-led bench on August 26 had asked instructed Lahoty to provide it with project-wise details of the people who are at present are living in various apartments of the projects of the beleaguered Amrapali Group.

The bench had ordered the authorities to set up a special cell for each project to ensure swift work. The aggrieved homebuyers had submitted that a total amount of Rs 2,000 crore was needed to conclude the unfinished projects in Noida and Greater Noida. Following this, the court had directed a disbursal of Rs 7.16 crore to National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) from Rs 22.47 crore presently lying in deposit with the account maintained by the Registry of the Court towards expenditure incurred on completing some stalled projects.

"At this stage, therefore, it is directed that an amount of Rs 7.16 crores be released by the Registry of this Court in favour of NBCC within a week from today," the bench said.

It had also directed that a forensic audit report of the Amrapali group be given to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Delhi Police and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in India (ICAI) for taking appropriate action against the company directors and auditors for allegedly siphoning off over Rs 3,000 crore of homebuyers' money.

The top court directed that the forensic audit report should be handed over to the Director of Enforcement Directorate, Commissioner of Police and chairperson of ICAI, within seven days to facilitate the ongoing investigation in the case.

A forensic audit is a detailed audit of a company's records to be used in a court of law.

With regard to grant of forensic audit report to the ED and police, the bench said, "We grant the request and direct that copies of the Report of the Forensic Auditors be given in a sealed cover to the Director, Enforcement Directorate as well as to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police within seven days from today".

