Amul cuts prices on 700 products starting Monday after GST slash, see what’s cheaper

Amul has slashed prices on over 700 dairy and food products, passing on the full benefit of the recent GST cut to consumers. The revised rates take effect Monday, September 22, offering relief on essentials like butter, cheese, paneer, and ice cream.

Effective September 22, Amul products will see notable markdowns: an eight-pack of cheese cubes drops to ₹130 from ₹139, and the 100g pack of butter will now cost ₹58, down from ₹62. The 500g butter pack is down ₹20, from ₹305 to ₹285.

“This GST reduction is being fully passed on to customers,” said Amul in a press release. “As a cooperative owned by 36 lakh farmers, Amul believes this move will not only spur consumption but also increase the share of consumers' revenue reaching producers.”

The rate cut spans across Amul’s portfolio: butter, paneer, ghee, cheese, UHT milk, chocolates, ice cream, frozen snacks, condensed milk, peanut spreads, and malt-based drinks. However, pouch milk remains unchanged, as it is already GST-exempt.

Managing Director Jayen Mehta noted the price cuts aim to increase dairy consumption in India, which still ranks low in per capita intake. “This revision helps both ends—consumers benefit from affordability, and farmers gain from increased demand,” he said.

Consumers, already feeling the pinch of food inflation, welcomed the rollback.

Amul announces its revised price list of more than 700 products, offering the full benefit of GST reduction to its customers, effective 22nd September 2025, the date the revised GST rates come into effect.



“Prices are rising every week. Just recently, Amul cheese cubes went from ₹135 to ₹139,” said Asmita Sanas, a Mumbai homemaker. “This ₹9 drop helps a little. We also buy several 100g butter packs monthly, so that’s ₹4 off per pack. It adds up.”

Amul has begun communicating the revised rates to distributors, retailers, and its vast network of Amul Parlours across India.

More dairies are expected to follow as the GST-driven price adjustments ripple through the sector, potentially improving accessibility to dairy staples nationwide.