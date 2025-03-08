Anand Mahindra calls this city India’s ‘Bahubali’ of business, how it is challenging China in ceramic industry

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has once again spotlighted an inspiring Indian success story, showcasing how small-town entrepreneurs are making a global impact. In a recent tweet, the Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman shared a video highlighting Morbi, Gujarat, and its dominance in the ceramic industry.

Morbi: A small town with a big impact

The video details how Morbi, a town spanning just 50 by 9 km, has grown into a global ceramic hub, accounting for 90% of India’s ceramic production. With nearly 1,000 family-owned factories, Morbi’s ceramic industry has thrived since the 1930s, competing with China’s low pricing while matching Italy’s premium quality.

These businesses control 13% of the world’s ceramic production, contributing to an industry worth thousands of crores and employing around four lakh people.

Praising Morbi’s entrepreneurs, Mahindra said, "Can Indian businesses compete with China? Maybe we’re not looking in the right places for success stories. I was delighted to see this video on the ‘Morbi’ effect. Agile, small-town entrepreneurs—The ‘bahubalis’ of India."

Challenges facing Morbi’s ceramic industry

Despite its global success, Morbi’s ceramic industry is struggling with falling domestic and international demand. According to a Times of India report, manufacturers are urging the government to reduce taxes on gas consumption, seeking a shift from VAT to GST and input tax credit benefits. The industry consumes nearly 3 million cubic meters of gas daily, making energy costs a major concern.

Exports have also taken a hit due to anti-dumping duties imposed by countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Taiwan, ranging from 50% to 106%. Additionally, trade restrictions on Iran have disrupted export routes to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan, forcing manufacturers to take costlier alternative shipping routes.

Despite these challenges, Morbi’s resilient business community continues to drive India’s reputation as a global ceramic leader—proving that world-class success can emerge from small towns.