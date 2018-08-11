Anant Bajaj of Bajaj Electricals passes away at 41

Anant Bajaj, business magnate and the only son of Bajaj Electricals Chairman Shekhar Bajaj passed away on Friday evening. According to reports, Bajaj, who was 41 years of age, suffered a cardiac arrest around 6 pm in Mumbai. The last rites are to be performed at Chandanwadi crematorium in Kalbadevi around 10:30 am on Saturday.

Bajaj was the managing director of Bajaj Electricals and was appointed on the post two months ago. Prior to that, he assumed the office of joint managing director in the organisation. Bajaj started his career as a project coordinator in Bajaj Electricals back in 1999.

Among his several initiatives, Bajaj was responsible for setting up an integrated research and development facility under Bajaj Electricals for developing high-tech appliances, as well as a digital centre in Mumbai with emphasis on real-time monitoring, social listening and IoT analysis.

