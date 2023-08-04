Anant Maheshwari, ex-Microsoft India head, appointed Honeywell high growth region President and CEO

Anant Maheshwari, the former president of Microsoft India, has been appointed as the President and CEO of Honeywell's High Growth Region portfolio. The announcement was made by Honeywell on August 4 and Maheshwari is set to assume his new role on September 4. He will be succeeding Ben Driggs, who will transition to another leadership position within the company.

In his new role, Maheshwari will lead business growth across Honeywell’s geographies in China, India, Southeast Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa and Latin America. He will be reporting to Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapur and will be located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“Honeywell has a long-term track record of growth in this portfolio. Anant will help build on our demonstrated success, accelerating our ability to drive profitable development for the company,” said Kapur. “Anant’s experience over the last two decades proves that he has an ability to deliver impactful results for a diverse set of industries. He is the right person to continue to deliver our local-to-local presence and expand Honeywell’s business in controls and automation, software and digitalization, and sustainability.”

During his tenure at Microsoft, Maheshwari was responsible for the company's overall presence and business in India, leading the team that engaged with policy makers, customers, and business partners. His responsibilities also included overseeing all product, solution, service, and support offerings in India.

Before joining Microsoft, Maheshwari held critical leadership roles at Honeywell, where he started in 2004 with India growth strategy. His successful stint culminated in leading the Honeywell India portfolio. His return to Honeywell is expected to accelerate the company's growth trajectory, particularly in high-growth regions.

In terms of educational qualification, Maheshwari earned an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, graduating as an industry scholar in 1998. He also graduated from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, with a Master of Science in Economics and a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronics.

Honeywell is known for developing and manufacturing technologies that address global challenges related to energy efficiency, clean energy generation, safety and security, and customer productivity. According to the company's latest financial reports, Honeywell's current revenue (TTM) stands at $35.95 billion.



