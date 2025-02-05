Ananya Birla bets on the Indian beauty, personal care industry with new venture

Entrepreneur and artist, Ananya Birla, has announced her entry into the booming Indian beauty and personal care industry. Her new venture aims to introduce a range of innovative beauty and personal care brands across India throughout 2025.

The Indian BPC market is expected to reach $34 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10-11 per cent, driven by increasing disposable incomes, e-commerce growth, and consumer openness to new products.

Ananya Birla's company will launch products in categories such as makeup and fragrances, targeting a diverse consumer base through a phased rollout. She emphasised that the Indian beauty industry is evolving rapidly, with consumers seeking products that reflect their individuality.

The venture will focus on a product-first strategy, featuring differentiated packaging and international quality standards.

Ananya Birla's latest business move highlights her entrepreneurial journey, which began at 17 with the launch of Svatantra Microfin. She is also a mental health advocate through the Ananya Birla Foundation, which has partnered with over 25 nonprofits, affecting more than 30,000 people in five states. Ananya Birla also launched Sophius, an AI platform, at IIT Bombay, with plans for global expansion.

Ananya Birla serves on the board of the Aditya Birla Group’s apex strategic body and contributes to the boards of Hindalco, Grasim, and ABFRL.