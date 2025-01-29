Karan Johar to launch Saif Ali Khan's elder son Ibrahim Khan. Netizens say, 'Salazar Slytherin energy'

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday announced the film debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, through an Instagram.

In his message, Johar began his message by reminiscing about meeting Amrita Singh when he was just 12 years old during the filming of 'Duniya' with his father. He also talked about his lasting friendship with Saif Ali Khan, emphasizing his strong ties to a family deeply passionate about cinema.

Karan Johar also shared striking images of Ibrahim that highlighted his impressive physique. He recalled a delightful dinner with Amrita and her hairstylist, followed by watching a James Bond film, noting the kindness and warmth she showed him.

He also shared memories of his first meeting with Saif Ali Khan at Anand Mahendru's office, describing him as youthful, stylish, and charismatic, much like Ibrahim at their first encounter. Johar expressed his admiration for the family, having known them for four decades and worked with them on numerous projects.

He wrapped up his message by expressing enthusiasm for Ibrahim's upcoming debut, encouraging fans to look out for his arrival on the big screen. The announcement received congratulatory messages from various celebrities, including Bipasha Basu and Saba Pataudi.

Johar's announcement went viral on social media in no time, with netizens likening him to Salazar Slytherin. Salazar Slytherin was one of the founders of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. He was not at all open to the idea of non-magical families sending their children to the school.

"Karan is weirdly obsessed with genes and family bloodlines. It’s weird, it’s giving Salazar Slytherin energy," a social media user noted.

"Salazar walked so that kjo could run," a second user said in jest.

"Films are in their blood? Meanwhile Sara is overacting and flopping in the past ten films she’s butchered," a third user noted.

"Yeah obviously a new nepo launch. Nothing new. For him it's always about the dinner they shared, hairstyles, makeup, dress style, looks etc but never about acting, expressions or craft, so is the downfall," a fourth user said."

For those who may not know, Ibrahim Ali Khan previously served as an assistant director on Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani,' which marked Johar's return to directing after a seven-year break. Ibrahim is also rumored to be dating Palak Tiwari, with the couple frequently seen together at events and on vacations.