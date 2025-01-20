‘We will be embracing a U3 world’: Kumar Mangalam Birla shares his vision for 2025 

Kumar Mangalam Birla, the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group shared his reflections for the 2024-25 while shedding light on the uncertainty in 2025, impact of Donald Trump, importance of technology, India’s manufacturing power and the bold moves undertaken by the Group to solidify its position in 2025.

Here’s what Birla said:

As we enter 2024, we reach a significant milestone — a quarter of a century. It’s remarkable to reflect on the vast amount of history that has unfolded in just 25 years. This era has been anything but ordinary.

We’ve experienced seismic shifts, from the rise of the digital age and the globalization of economies to climate challenges and the unstoppable march of artificial intelligence. These 25 years have witnessed changes that, in the past, might have taken centuries to unfold. In many ways, different historical periods have collided and blended, leaving us with a world that is more connected yet more divided, more advanced yet filled with anxiety, and more hopeful yet uncertain than ever before.

Embracing Uncertainty in 2025

Looking ahead to 2025, we find ourselves in a U3 world — uncertain, unpredictable, and unorthodox. The key is not to resist this uncertainty but to embrace it. This reset may well define the paradox of our time: a world brimming with potential but overshadowed by ambiguity. While it may seem that social media is shaping reality, the true picture is far more complex and impactful than the surface-level images we see on our feeds.

Trump factor and global impact

One element that could dramatically shape the year ahead is the Trump Factor. This has the potential to redefine global geopolitical dynamics, with significant implications for the global economy and business environment. The United States has long been a crucial market for our Group outside India, with investments surpassing $15 billion, including a $4 billion greenfield expansion currently underway.

I remain confident that the strength of the India-US relationship will continue to grow in the years to come. The US economy remains unmatched in its dynamism, and our investments will contribute to the revitalization of its expanding manufacturing sector. As Warren Buffett wisely said, “Never bet against America.”

India’s emerging manufacturing power

The global push towards manufacturing is a welcome development, signaling a move towards more resilient and diversified supply chains. India, often underestimated in its industrial strength, is well-positioned to seize this opportunity. The migration of Apple’s ecosystem to India is a clear example; soon, a quarter of the world’s iPhones will be produced there. India’s automobile sector has also become a global force, exporting components and vehicles worldwide.

India’s cement industry: A hidden powerhouse

One of India’s less-recognized industrial triumphs is its cement industry, which is the second largest in the world. This vital sector has fueled infrastructure growth across the country, creating jobs and driving economic development. In 2024, our flagship cement company, UltraTech Cement, surpassed a significant milestone with a capacity of 150 MTPA. UltraTech now produces more than 1.5 times the total cement output of the United States and holds a capacity greater than 80% of Europe’s. This is a testament to India’s rising industrial strength and its growing influence in the global manufacturing renaissance.

2024: A year of bold moves

For us at the Aditya Birla Group, 2024 has been a year of remarkable achievements — a period when we’ve fully embraced our role as a driver of transformative investments. We’ve seen the breadth and depth of our businesses come to life, from scaling new growth platforms like paints, jewelry retail, and B2B e-commerce for building materials, to reinforcing leadership in our core businesses like cement and metals. We’ve revitalized our telecom joint venture and accelerated the transformation of our financial services and fashion retail businesses. This truly has been a year of major milestones.

Power and dynamism of Aditya Birla Group

Each of these initiatives stands on its own as a significant achievement, but together they showcase the power and dynamism of our Group. With our unique combination of capital, talent, brand strength, and industry expertise, we’ve been able to move with speed and decisiveness, even in the face of global uncertainty.

I’ve always believed that the stronger we grow, the greater the impact we can have, and the more lives we can enrich. This philosophy encourages us to think expansively about the positive outcomes we can create for all our stakeholders — employees, consumers, partners, investors, and society at large. Ultimately, business must be a force for good.

Celebrating BITS Pilani’s Legacy

2024 also marked the 60th anniversary of BITS Pilani, an institution founded by my great-grandfather, Mr. GD Birla, and nurtured by our family over generations. BITS Pilani has become a symbol of India’s entrepreneurial spirit, and I’ve had the privilege of leading it for the past 16 years. It has made a transformative impact on India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, with over 6,400 startup founders, including the creators of 17 unicorns and decacorns.

BITS Pilani has always fostered critical thinking, bold dreams, and relentless ambition. I recall a conversation with my great-grandfather in the 1970s when I remarked that BITS would keep Pilani in the spotlight. He smiled and replied, “While Pilani’s recognition is a positive outcome, the true aim was to create a talent factory for a rapidly industrializing India.” His words remain a powerful reminder of the institution’s deeper purpose.

This belief in the power of talent is also reflected in the Aditya Birla Scholarships, a program launched 25 years ago in memory of my father. Today, the program has 781 scholars, a talented group shaping the future of global firms and institutions. Investing in talent is the foundation upon which we build the future.

Next phase of the 21st century

As we look back on the first two decades of the 21st century, technology has dominated the landscape. Social media democratized content, amplified voices, and opened opportunities at an unprecedented scale. However, this revolution has also come at a cost — the same tools that connected billions also fragmented societies, polarized discourse, and eroded trust. We may be nearing the peak of this divisive moment.

New era of unity

The next decade could bring a more profound transformation — one where technology is harnessed as a force for unity. The desire for authenticity and deeper connection, beyond algorithm-driven engagement, will drive the next wave of innovation. Platforms will evolve to bridge divides, foster understanding, and celebrate shared humanity. This drive for connection will extend beyond social media and influence how businesses, governments, and communities engage with individuals. From virtual communities to immersive technologies that dissolve boundaries, the quest for connection may become the glue that binds a fractured world.

Vision for the future

The next chapter of the 21st century awaits us, demanding vision, clarity, and determination. We stand on the cusp of a new era, with the potential to shape a more unified, connected, and prosperous world.