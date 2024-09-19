Anastasia vs Natasha Oberoi: How two sisters are locked in bitter battle over a billion-dollar hotel empire

The inheritance battle over the Oberoi hotel empire has escalated into a bitter legal feud following the death of Prithvi Raj Singh (PRS) Oberoi in November 2023.

At the center of this dispute is Anastasia Oberoi, PRS Oberoi’s daughter from his second marriage. She is contesting the distribution of assets, including significant shares in EIH Ltd, the flagship company of the Oberoi Group.

Anastasia is locked in a legal fight with her stepbrother Vikramjit Oberoi, stepsister Natasha Oberoi, and cousin Arjun Oberoi. The conflict hinges on two competing wills—one from 1992 and another from 2021—further complicated by a codicil dated 27 August 2022, which Anastasia argues reflects her father’s final wishes. A codicil is a legal amendment to a will, enabling changes or additions without rewriting the entire document, and it must meet the same legal requirements as the original will to be valid.

Who is Anastasia Oberoi?

Anastasia Oberoi, daughter of PRS Oberoi from his second marriage to Marijana Jojic Oberoi, is at the forefront of this legal dispute. Beyond her role in the inheritance fight, Zauba Corp reports she serves as a director in five companies across industries such as Hotels and Restaurants, Real Estate, and Construction. Her directorships in Oberoi Hotels Pvt. Ltd., Oberoi Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Oberoi Properties Pvt. Ltd., Oberoi Buildings & Investments Pvt. Ltd., and Oberoi Investments Pvt. Ltd. emphasize her deep involvement in the family’s business empire.

Anastasia’s primary claim centers on the Oberoi Group’s assets, including the family home in Kapashera, Delhi. The Delhi High Court has issued an interim order in her favor, preventing any transfer of shares or properties associated with the Oberoi Group until the matter is resolved.

Who is she up against?

Anastasia’s battle pits her against Vikramjit, Natasha, and Arjun Oberoi, who argue that the 1992 will should take precedence, asserting that the shares were held in trust for them. However, Anastasia claims the 2021 will and its accompanying codicil are valid and guarantee her rightful share of the inheritance.

Who is Natasha Oberoi?

Anastasia’s stepsister, Natasha Oberoi, is a significant player in the family’s hospitality business. She has also made a name for herself in the wine industry. In 2002, she founded Chinkara Wines, blending fine wines from Australian-grown grapes for export to Southeast Asian markets, including India, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Natasha, like Anastasia, holds directorships in multiple Oberoi Group companies, including Oberoi Hotels Pvt. Ltd., Oberoi Holdings Pvt. Ltd., and Oberoi Properties Pvt. Ltd., reinforcing her strong ties to the family’s legacy.

As the Delhi High Court continues to review both sides' claims, the outcome of this high-stakes legal battle could shape the future of the Oberoi hotel empire, with both Anastasia and her step-siblings vying for control over the vast family assets.