Anil Ambani's sons, Anmol and Anshul, join Reliance Infra board as directors

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Dhirubhai Ambani's sons, Anmol and Anshul Ambani, have joined the board of Reliance Infrastructure as non-executive directors, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Along with them, Lt General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain has also been inducted into the board as an Independent Director.

The appointment of Anmol and Anshul will be effective from October 9, 2019. They shall hold office up to the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) as additional directors, the Reliance Infra said in a BSE filing. Hasnain's appointment will also come into effect from the same date and he will hold the office for a term of 5 consecutive years, subject to the approval of members at the General Meeting, the company said in its statement.

The statement also mentioned that Anmol and Anshul are sons of Anil Ambani who is the Chairman and promoter of Reliance Infrastructure.

Anmol, 27, has a degree in Management from Warwick Business School, RInfra stated. As an executive director at Reliance Capital, he has been overseeing the financial services businesses since he joined its board in August 2016.

Anshul, 24, joined the Reliance Group in January 2019 after completing his undergraduate degree in Business Management from New York University's Stern School of Business. He has been actively involved in all operations of Reliance Infrastructure, including a special focus on the defence business, working closely with his father, Anil Ambani, and with Punit Garg, Executive Director and CEO, the statement said.

Lt. General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, 66, participated in Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka during 1988-90 and counter-insurgency operations in Punjab in 1990-91. During the 1990s, he served with the United Nations in Mozambique, and later, in war-torn Rwanda. He is one of highest decorated officers of the Indian Army having been decorated eight times.

Notably, during the Reliance Group AGM on September 30, several shareholders had demanded that Anmol and Anshul should be introduced to the board of power and infrastructure companies of Reliance Group. This was the same AGM where Anil Ambani had announced that his company would bow out of the lending business.