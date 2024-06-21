Ankiti Bose, ex-CEO of Zilingo, unveils investment firm Terra Invest, blends policy and investment together

Ankiti Bose, the former CEO of fashion e-commerce platform Zilingo, is back in the spotlight with a new venture - Terra Invest. This investment firm, headquartered in London and Dubai, promises a unique approach, combining financial expertise with public policy know-how.

Terra Invest aims to disrupt the investment landscape by combining deep public policy expertise with innovative capital structures. The firm will focus on identifying promising opportunities in the UK, India, and the Middle East, leveraging these regions' thriving tech hubs, emerging economies, and growing demand for new solutions.

Launched in the UK and UAE, the platform aims to fill a significant gap in the current investment climate and address some of the world's most pressing challenges.

"The world desperately needs capital solutions that seamlessly integrate public policy expertise with innovative capital frameworks. Innovations such as AI, mobility and battery technology, renewable energy, healthcare and precision therapies and blockchain demand a synchronized effort between capital and public policy," it said in a statement.

Terra-Invest aims to move away from the traditional zero-sum game mindset. It believes that sustainable value creation is possible only when multiple policy stakeholders are involved from the start. This approach ensures that policy and capital align, reducing risks seen in industries like blockchain and AI, where lack of coordination has led to regulatory crackdowns and public trust issues.

The venture has already secured $230 million in closed transactions and is aiming for $2.5 billion in assets under management by 2025. Among the founding partners of Terra Invest are a former managing director at Societe Generale and former US Ambassador to Singapore, Kirk Wagar.

"Our strategy ensures that investments are financially sound, create value for shareholders and impact the world. The motto is to drive financial value," Ankiti Bose, one of founding partners, said.

“This is a necessity as AI and other frontier technologies scale. The model is designed to disrupt the status quo, addressing the urgent need for a new synergy between policy and capital," she added.