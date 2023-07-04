Another C-suite reshuffle at Infosys; Sushanth Tharappan to replace current HR head Richard Lobo

Indian IT major Infosys has witnessed another reshuffle at its C-suite. This time, top executive Sushanth Tharappan has been selected to replace Richard Lobo, the current head of Human Resources at the company.

Moreover, Lobo, who has been a part of the Indian IT services company for over 22 years now, will move to the special projects team, which is helmed by the company’s chief executive officer, Salil Parekh. Lobo is an alumnus of Xavier's Institute of Management. He received his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Manipal Institute of Technology.

After the reshuffle, Tharappan’s responsibilities will include succession planning and executive development. The executive has been a part of Infosys since 2000. Over the years, he took on various positions at the company, such as Global Head for Talent Acquisition, Head of HR for Products, Platforms, and Solutions, and Chief People Officer at Edgeverve, etc. Tharappan completed his BSc from St Aloysius College and later went on to get an MBA from Mangalore University.

This reshuffle marks the second change in the top ranks of Infosys’ HR division. Earlier this year, Shaji Mathew took over as the global head of Human Resources at the company. Mathew replaced Krish Shankar who retired in March. Prior to this, Mathew had been leading Infosys' Mysore centre.

The IT services company is set to announce its first-quarter earnings on July 20. In the Q4 FY23 earnings call, the company had pegged its revenue growth for FY 2023-23 at 4-7 per cent.

In the annual general meeting held last week, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani highlighted that the company is on a “solid foundation”. He also mentioned that their deal pipeline is “strong” with 95 large deals worth $9.8 billion, which the company bagged in the last financial year.

In the same meeting, CEO Parekh expressed caution and said that the overall demand environment for IT services has changed with the global economy slowing down.

“We see now more clients’ attention moving from digital and cloud transformation to cost efficiency and automation,” Parekh said during the AGM held last week.

