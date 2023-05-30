Apollo Hospitals Q4 Results: Net profit rises 50%, firm declares Rs 9 dividend

Leading hospital chain Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday reported 50 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 146 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. It reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 97 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's Board has announced a final dividend of Rs 9 (180 per cent on the face value of Rs 5 per share) for FY23. The company, in a stock exchange filing, also said that dividend is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid on September 9, 2023. The Annual General meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 28 2023 through video conferencing and other audio-visual means.

Apollo’s consolidated revenue from core operations rose 21 per cent to Rs 4,302 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023 as compared to Rs 3,546 crore a year ago. However, other income of the company fell almost 50% to Rs 16 crore as against Rs 31 crore, a year ago.

On the other hand, expenses of the company have also climbed to Rs 4,068 crore as compared to Rs 3,344 crore a year ago.

After the results announcement, Apollo Hospitals scrip on BSE closed trading session 0.8% lower at Rs 4,600 on Tuesday.

The Chennai-based company runs over 73 private hospitals, pharmacies, diagnostic clinics across the country.

