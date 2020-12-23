Apple CEO Tim Cook refused meeting to talk about acquiring Tesla, says Elon Musk

Apple CEO Tim Cook refused a meeting with Tesla's Elon Musk to deliberate on the possibility of the Cupertino-based tech giant acquiring Tesla, according to a recent tweet by the eccentric entrepreneur.

While responding to a tweet by Brett Winton, director of research at ARK Invest about Apple's ambitions of making it big in the self-driving car technology sector via Project Titan, Musk laid bare what could have been a gamechanger.



2025. pic.twitter.com/VQubNAl5Ds Brett Winton (@wintonARK) December 21, 2020 Musk tweeted, "During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting." During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting. Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2020

These "darkest days" occurred during 2017 and 2018 when Tesla was stuck in "production hell" and scrambled to scale up the production of its Model 3 Sedan because of the issues related to automated production systems at its battery factory in Nevada.

Musk added monocell design- the technology Apple plans to use "is electrochemically impossible as maximum voltage is ~ 100X too low. Maybe they meant cells bonded together, like our structural battery pack?"

Meanwhile, Tesla has become the most valued company by market capitalization to make its S&P 500 debut. Its current market capitalization exceeds $600 billion after four consecutive profitable quarters.

