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Atom Group secures global insurance broking licence, plans international expansion

Atom Group secures global insurance broking licence, plans international expansion

Atom Risk Advisory has secured a global insurance broking licence for its group entity, paving the way for its entry into international insurance markets. The firm plans to offer cross-border solutions covering wealth protection, business continuity and legacy planning to globally connected families, businesses and entrepreneurs.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 6:48 PM IST
Atom Group secures global insurance broking licence, plans international expansionAtom Risk Advisory said the new licence will also allow it to strengthen relationships with international insurers and reinsurers.

Atom Risk Advisory, the insurance intermediary of Atom Financial Services, has secured a global insurance broking licence for its group entity, allowing the company to expand into international markets and offer cross-border insurance solutions.

The company, which has operated in India since 2019, said the licence will enable it to serve globally connected families, businesses and entrepreneurs with products focused on wealth protection, business continuity and legacy planning.

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The development comes as Indian businesses and family offices expand their international presence, increasing demand for insurance and risk-management solutions across jurisdictions.

“With our global broking license, we can now give clients access to international markets and world-class risk solutions wherever their businesses take them,” said RS Prasad, CEO and Global Head, Atom Risk Advisory.

The company said its international offering will include Universal Life Insurance and Private Placement Life Insurance (PPLI), alongside Keyman Insurance and customised legacy solutions. These products are intended to address requirements such as cross-border wealth protection, business continuity and succession planning.

Atom Risk Advisory said the new licence will also allow it to strengthen relationships with international insurers and reinsurers.

“The global broking license is a natural next step in the group's growth strategy,” said Manoj Puravankara, Group COO, Atom Financial Services. He added that the company plans to invest in people, partnerships and infrastructure to serve international clients.

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Founder and Group CEO Harsha Vardhana said the group’s expansion was driven by demand from clients for insurance solutions suited to their increasingly global financial and business interests.

As part of the expansion, Atom Risk Advisory plans to build specialist teams, deepen partnerships with global insurers and reinsurers, and invest in technology-led risk advisory capabilities.

The company said its global operations will complement its existing India business, which provides life and health insurance, family protection, corporate insurance, Keyman Insurance, succession planning and legacy solutions.

Atom Financial Services operates across wealth management, insurance broking, investment banking and legacy and estate planning. The new broking licence marks the group’s move to extend its insurance intermediary business beyond India and provide international insurance and risk solutions to clients operating across multiple markets.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 23, 2026 6:48 PM IST
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