AWS launches infra region in Hyderabad; aims to invest $4.4 bn, support 48,000 full-time jobs

Amazon Web Services inaugurates its second infrastructure region in Asia Pacific in Hyderabad. The new Hyderabad region will give customers including developers, startups, entrepreneurs, enterprises, government, education, and nonprofit organisations an additional option to run their applications and serve end users from data centres located in India.

AWS plans to invest an estimated $4.4 billion (approx. Rs 36,300 crore) in India by 2030 through the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, including capital expenditures on the construction of data centres, operational expenses related to ongoing utilities and facility costs.

This investment is also expected to support more than 48,000 full-time jobs annually at external businesses that will be part of the AWS supply chain in the country. The construction and operation of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is estimated to add approximately $7.6 billion (approx. Rs 63,600 crore) to India’s gross domestic product by 2030, the company said.

“The launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region supports India’s digital transformation and is part of our long-term investment in the country since opening our first office in 2011. Customers and partners in India will now have additional regional infrastructure to deploy applications with greater resilience, availability, and even lower latency,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at AWS.

Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, “As a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s $1 trillion digital economy vision, the ‘India cloud’ is set for big expansion and innovation. Data centers are an important element of the digital ecosystem. AWS’s investment in expanding their data centers in India is a welcome development that would help catalyze India’s digital economy.”

AWS has 96 availability zones across 30 geographic regions after the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region. The AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region consists of three availability zones and joins the existing AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, that was launched in June 2016.

AWS said that it is investing in the future of the Indian technology community and workforce, training tech professionals to expand their skill set and cloud knowledge. It said that it has trained over 3 million individuals in India on cloud skills.

Ashok Leyland, Axis Bank, Bajaj Capital, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Edelweiss, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, RBL Bank, Tata Elxsi, Titan, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Digital India Corporation (MeitY), Government of Telangana, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, NITI Aayog, PhysicsWallah, Prasar Bharati News Services, University of Delhi, upGrad, Acko General Insurance, and Chingari are some of the private and public enterprises that use the services of AWS in India.

Also read: Amazon, Twitter, Meta layoffs: Will NRIs returning home find jobs in India?