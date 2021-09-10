B2B e-comm platform Udaan appoints Co-founder Vaibhav Gupta as CEO

Business-to-Business e-commerce platform Udaan announced on Friday that Co-founder Vaibhav Gupta has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the company as it transitions to a CEO-led and Board-driven structure. This is part of Udaan's plan for laying the foundation for the next phase of growth for the firm.

The plan, which involves transformation to a CEO-led and Board driven organisation, envisages building Udaan as a future-ready firm with an aim to capitalise on the enormous growth opportunity that the Indian eCommerce market offers, explained the firm in an official statement.

The other two Co-founders, Amod Malviya and Sujeet Kumar, will serve as board members and will work with Vaibhav Gupta to ensure that the organisation successfully transitions to a CEO-led structure. These changes will come into effect from September 10, 2021.

"I am humbled by the responsibility that has been entrusted to me, and I look forward to strong support from Amod and Sujeet for realising the dream that we have envisioned together. Looking at the strong professional team that we have been able to create, and the growth scaled in such a short span, I am confident that we shall be successful in realising our vision of transforming India's massive USD 1 Trillion trade market," said Vaibhav Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Udaan.

The firm stated that for its next leg of growth, it was decided to transition to a CEO-led and Board driven structure. Udaan added that this will enable the firm "to evolve, scale-up and achieve its growth ambitions". The firm explained that this transition is also in line with the evolution needed to become a publicly listed entity over the next 18-24 months.

"We are delighted that Vaibhav has agreed to be the captain of the ship and steer udaan towards the future. The Indian market offers tremendous growth potential in the b2b eCommerce space, and having worked together for years, we know that Vaibhav, with his in-depth understanding of the business, is the best person to lead the organisation, " noted Amod Malviya and Sujeet Kumar, Co-founders, Udaan.

"What we have achieved in the last 5 years is just the tip of the iceberg. Together as a team, we look forward to building on what has already been created and making Udaan another world-class institution from India," the Co-founders added.

