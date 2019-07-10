Bajaj Finance Q1 result 2019: AUM rises 41% to Rs 1.29 lakh crore, new loan grows

Bajaj Finance, a part of Bajaj Holdings and Investments Limited, has said its assets under management (AUM) grew 41 per cent on a consolidated basis to Rs 1.29 lakh crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"The consolidated AUM stood at Rs 0.91 lakh crore during the same quarter last year and Rs 1.16 lakh crore as of March 31, 2019," Bajaj Finance said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

According to provisional data released by the company, the loan book of the country's largest consumer durable lender climbed to 0.73 crore during Q1 FY20 as compared to 0.56 crore in Q1 FY19.

During June quarter, customer franchise of the company increased to 3.69 crore as compared to 2.83 crore in the same quarter last year.

"During the quarter, the company acquired 0.25 crore new customers," the company said.

Following the announcement, shares of the company declined as much as 2.62 per cent to touch an intra-day low of Rs 3,508.90 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Early today, the scrip opened flat against previous close level of Rs 3,603.35.

