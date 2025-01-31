'Bank mein sirf ₹75,000 the...': Vedanta's Anil Agarwal on buying his first flat in Mumbai

Anil Agarwal’s journey from a small office in Kalbadevi to becoming the chairman of Vedanta Group is a story of relentless ambition.

Recalling his early days in Mumbai, Agarwal in a post shared how he dared to dream big despite limited resources.

“When I first came to Bombay, I was living near Cotton Exchange near Kalbadevi. My first business partner had a small office there, and that’s where it all began. Life was simple, but my dreams were not,” Agarwal wrote.

Related Articles

Despite financial constraints, he set his sights on buying a flat—not in the suburbs, where most advised him to look, but in Malabar Hill, near Peddar Road, where Mumbai’s elite resided.

“Sapne bade the, lekin bank mein sirf ₹75,000 the,” he recalled.

Eventually, he bought a 330 sq ft flat in Navranga Apartment. “It was a small 330 sq ft flat, but it felt like my biggest achievement. That house wasn’t just bricks and walls, it was my belief that I was moving in the right direction.”

When I first came to Bombay, I was living near Cotton Exchange near Kalbadevi. My first business partner had a small office there, and that’s where it all began. Life was simple, but my dreams were not.



After a lot of hard work and jugaad, I finally dared to think about buying… pic.twitter.com/uPeVVKv0uk — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) January 31, 2025

Reflecting on his journey, Agarwal emphasized the power of perseverance. “Looking back, I’ve learned one thing; life is all about dreaming big and believing in yourself. Start small, work hard, and never let anyone tell you what you can or cannot achieve. Dream it. Believe it. And one day, you will live it.”

As Vedanta prepares to announce its Q3FY25 results on January 31, investor sentiment remains positive. The stock rose 1.62% to an intraday high of ₹437.60 before paring gains to ₹433 by 1:20 PM. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.31% at 76,772.32.

Vedanta’s earnings are expected to reflect strength in its base metals segment, with analysts predicting a 6-7% quarter-on-quarter increase in EBITDA. Higher aluminum and zinc prices are likely to support this growth, while the oil and gas segment may see a decline due to lower volumes.