Be passionate; look at the big picture: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s tips to land a job 

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy gave out a few pieces of advice for successful interviews at the US tech giant. Jassy, who took over founder Jeff Bezos’ role in July this year, was speaking at a virtual event for Amazon’s Career Day on Thursday. The firm had said it is hiring for 8,000 roles in India.
Jassy, who took over founder Jeff Bezos’ role in July this year, was speaking at a virtual event for Amazon’s Career Day on Thursday. He reiterated that they are hiring 55,000 technical and corporate employees across the globe for software development, marketing, design, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and research scientist roles. Amazon had earlier announced this would include 8,000 roles in 35 Indian cities.
Jassy, who headed the AWS vertical before becoming CEO of the online retail giant, said he did not have a master plan for his career when he started out in his twenties, but a couple of traits such as not worrying about trying new things, trying to go with your passion and what you can imagine to be exciting as well as fully committing to whatever jobs you do irrespective of how different it is to your background have held him in good stead.
He also said his understanding of mentorship is a combination of modelling behaviour, coaching and “then just giving people significant opportunities to stretch, and being there for them when they need you”.
The event has 140 Amazon recruiters conducting 2,000 free, one-on-one career coaching sessions with job seekers in India. Amazon said recruiters will advise attendees on the job search process, resume-building and interview tips.
