Amazon to host first-ever Career Day in India, hire over 8,000 new employees

US-based e-commerce giant Amazon will host its first-ever Career Day in India on September 16. Through this virtual event, Amazon aims to hire for more than 8,000 direct jobs across 35 Indian cities. These cities include Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Noida, Pune and Surat. These job opportunities are spread across corporate, customer services, operations and technology roles.

Career Day will feature Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, who will share his own career experience and advice for job seekers. Amazon India Global Senior Vice President and Country Head Amit Agarwal will deliver the opening keynote address. This will be followed by panel discussions with Amazon leaders and employees on 'Life at Amazon', workplace culture and why job seekers should go for Amazon.

Besides this, 140 Amazon recruiters will also conduct 2,000 free, one-on-one career coaching sessions with job seekers all over the country. Recruiters will offer advice to attendees on approaching the job search process effectively, resume-building and interview tips.

"It is humbling to see how innovation led by Amazonians is impacting daily lives and livelihoods, with more customers and businesses relying on us than ever before. We are just getting started, and we are seeking passionate builders out there to join us in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to digitally transform India. This Career Day, we look forward to sharing our long-term commitment to tapping into India's potential in the 21st century, and career opportunities to empower and enable this legacy," Amazon India Global Senior Vice President and Country Head Amit Agarwal said.

In keeping with the government's focus on further job creation and skilling initiatives across India, Amazon aims to create 20 lakh direct and indirect jobs in India by 2025 and has cumulatively created 10 lakh jobs in the country so far.

