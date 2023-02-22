BEL signs two MoUs for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft programme with DRDO, Cisco

BEL signs two MoUs on the sidelines of Aero India 2023

MoU signed with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), DRDO, is for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme

MoU signed with Cisco is for long-term strategic co-operation in the areas of networking, collaboration and security, among other associated services

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), which designs, manufactures and supplies state-of-the-art products and systems in a wide variety of fields, including Radars, Missile Systems, Military Communications, Naval Systems, to name a few, in the defence segment, has signed two Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, networking and security on the sidelines of Aero India 2023.

The first MoU was signed with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), DRDO, for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme and the second with Cisco for long-term strategic co-operation in the areas of networking, collaboration and security, among other associated services.

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft is a 5th generation, multi-role, all-weather fighter aircraft designed with high survivability and stealth capability. The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and ADA, wherein both parties will co-operate for the design, development, qualification, production and supply of Internal Weapon Bay Computer and other LRUs for AMCA and provide lifetime product support to the Indian Air Force.

The MoU with Cisco will give BEL access to Cisco technology, including enterprise networks, advanced wireless technology, security, data centre network, etc. By virtue of this MoU, BEL is looking at elevating its relationship with Cisco — to that of a “Strategic Partner”.

Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, Chairman & Managing Director, BEL, in a statement, said, “This strategic partnership will provide BEL access to Cisco technology, which includes enterprise networks, advanced wireless technology, security, data centre network, etc. It will also facilitate joint customisation and product lifecycle management for BEL’s various projects and enable the company to build state-of-the-art technology architecture for key industry verticals.” In addition, according to BEL, the partnership will leverage the strengths and capabilities of BEL and Cisco to capitalise on opportunities emerging in the domains of network and security.

As a part of the MoU, Cisco will explore establishing a Cisco Network Training Academy at the BEL Academy for Excellence (Nalanda), Bengaluru.

“India is on the fast-track to becoming a leading digital economy, but an ecosystem approach is key to mobilise progress at scale and speed. Our partnership with BEL is a significant step in our endeavour to accelerate innovation, infrastructure modernisation, and capability building across critical industry segments. We are confident that Cisco and BEL’s technology leadership and expertise combined will enable us to forge new possibilities and outcomes for our customers in India,” stated Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC.

Established in 1954 under the Ministry of Defence, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-unit conglomerate. Other than defence, its non-defence business segment includes Electronic Voting Machines, Homeland Security & Smart Cities, Satellite Integration & Space Electronics, Railways, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Software as a Service, Energy Storage Products, besides Composite Shelters & Masts.

