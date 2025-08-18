'Bengaluru to make India the iPhone capital of the world': K'taka minister as Foxconn begins production

Karnataka Minister for Commerce and Industries MB Patil said that Bengaluru will play a significant role in making India the iPhone capital of the world. He added that Foxconn's operations are on track, reaffirming investor confidence in Karnataka's robust ecosystem.

His post came after Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn commenced operations at its new manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, expanding its production capabilities for Apple's iPhone 17. This unit is in addition to the production of iPhone 17 at its Chennai unit.

Patil said in a post on X: "This milestone is not just about assembling smartphones, it reflects Karnataka’s emergence as a global hub for electronics manufacturing, creating thousands of jobs, strengthening supply chains, and powering India’s export ambitions. Apple is scaling up its India output rapidly, and Bengaluru will play a pivotal role in making India the iPhone capital of the world. "

The Bengaluru plant represents Foxconn's second-largest facility outside China and involves an investment of $2.8 billion (approximately ₹25,000 crore).

This expansion comes at a time when Apple's supplies within India have shown a significant increase. In the first half of 2025, iPhone shipments in India grew by 21.5% annually, with the iPhone 16 being the most shipped model. The move to start production in Bengaluru aligns with Apple's strategy to double its shipment capacity to meet growing demand.

Foxconn's expansion is part of a broader plan to increase iPhone production to 60 million units this year, up from 35-40 million units in 2024-25. Apple assembled 60% more iPhones, valued at an estimated $22 billion, in India during the fiscal year ending March 2025.

The new facility in Bengaluru is expected to bolster Apple's market share in India, where it currently holds a 7.5% share in the smartphone market. Despite initial challenges, such as the abrupt return of Chinese engineers, Foxconn has managed to address workforce gaps by recruiting experts from Taiwan and other locations.

CEO Tim Cook noted that a majority of iPhones sold in the US in June 2025 had originated from India, highlighting the country's growing role in Apple's production ecosystem. An email query sent to Apple and Foxconn regarding the development received no immediate response.