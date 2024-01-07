'Better to die in jail': Jet Airways' Naresh Goyal tells special court

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, accused in the alleged Rs 538 crore fraud at the Canara Bank, on Saturday pleaded before a special court in Mumbai with "folded hands" that he "lost every hope of life" and it would be "better if he dies in jail" rather than living in his present condition.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the Jet Airways founder in September 2023 in connection with an alleged bank fraud worth Rs 538 crore. At present, Goyal is in judicial custody at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.

Naresh Goyal moved a bail application before special judge M G Deshpande and was produced before the court on Saturday. During the proceedings, Goyal sought a few minutes of personal hearing, which was allowed by the judge.

Goyal with folded hands and "continuous tremors in his whole body" submitted that "his health is very bad and precarious". He also claimed that his wife Anita is bedridden and their only daughter is also unwell. He added that his wife Anita is in the advanced stage of cancer and is undergoing treatment.

The businessman further noted that the jail staff also has their limitations in helping him. He also pointed to his knees and said they were swollen and painful, while adding he was unable to fold his legs. "I heard him patiently and also observed him when he made the submissions as such. I found that his whole body was trembling. He needs assistance even to stand," the judge noted.

The septuagenarian businessman, whose health is deteriorating, requested not to be sent to J J Hospital and instead "allow him to die in the jail itself", citing the journey and follow-ups as troublesome.

Goyal said “he has lost every hope of life and (it’s) better he should die rather than be alive in such a situation”, news agency PTI reported citing the court's roznama or record of daily hearings.

Also, there is always a long queue of patients and he cannot reach the doctor in time and whenever he is examined by the doctor further follow-up is not possible, Goyal said. The septuagenarian businessman's submission further said that his health does not permit him to attend the court personally.

He also said this time, he insisted on a physical appearance so he could submit everything personally. He said that he would not insist on physical appearance any more.

“I have taken note of everything he has submitted and also assured the accused that he will not be left helpless and all possible care of his mental and physical health will be taken with proper treatment,” the judge said. The special court directed Naresh Goyal's lawyers to take appropriate steps concerning his health.

In his bail plea filed in December last year, Goyal said he suffered from multiple health conditions like heart condition, prostrte and orthopaedic issues. He also claimed there were reasonable grounds to believe that "he is not guilty."

Goyal's bail application is pending before special judge M G Deshpande, with the next hearing scheduled for January 16. The ED case against Goyal, his wife, and some former Jet Airways executives is based on a CBI FIR alleging a Rs 538 crore fraud at Canara Bank.