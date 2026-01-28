Amazon lays off 16,000 employees in new round of job cuts

Amazon.com Inc. has laid off about 16,000 roles as part of another round of organisational restructuring, as the company continues efforts to reduce layers, boost ownership and streamline decision-making.

The latest cuts follow changes announced in October that impacted about 14,000 employees, when many teams completed restructuring efforts, though others “did not complete that work until now,” Beth Galetti, Amazon’s senior vice president of people experience and technology, said in a memo to employees.

“The reductions we are making today will impact approximately 16,000 roles across Amazon,” Galetti wrote, adding that the company is working to support affected workers.

Most US-based employees whose jobs are impacted will be given 90 days to look for another role internally, with timelines varying internationally based on local requirements. Those who don’t find a new position or choose not to pursue one will receive transition support, including severance pay, outplacement services and health insurance benefits, where applicable.

“While we’re making these changes, we’ll also continue hiring and investing in strategic areas and functions that are critical to our future,” Galetti said.

“Some of you might ask if this is the beginning of a new rhythm — where we announce broad reductions every few months. That’s not our plan,” Galetti said, adding that teams will continue to assess “ownership, speed, and capacity to invent for customers” and make adjustments as needed.

The latest cuts mark Amazon’s largest since 2023, when it eliminated roughly 27,000 roles.

The company rapidly expanded its workforce during the pandemic as e-commerce demand surged, but it has since been unwinding that growth.

Like other technology and retail giants, Amazon has spent the past two years trimming headcount to rein in costs and streamline operations amid a more uncertain economic backdrop.