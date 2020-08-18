Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tests positive for coronavirus

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairperson and managing director of Biocon, announced in a tweet that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to the social media platform, the billionaire entrepreneur said that she has developed mild symptoms.

"I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way," Shaw said in a tweet.

Replying to her tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "So sorry to hear this, @KiranShaw. We need you hale & hearty soon! Be well my friend."

Bengaluru-based Biocon's drug Itolizumab (ALZUMAb) has received drug regulator's approval for use in treatment of COVID-19 patients. Last month, the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) had given nod to the drug maker to market Itolizumab injection 25 mg/5 mL solution for emergency use in India for treating cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in moderate to severe ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome) Covid patients.

The company is reportedly conducting phase IV trials with Itolizumab and is also planning to ramp up production to meet growing demand in the country.

Itolizumab is the world's first novel biologic therapy to be approved for treating patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 complications.

As of August 17, Karnataka reported 2,33,283 COVID-19 positive cases, which includes 4,062 deaths and 1,48,562 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of COVID-19 cases, with a total of 91,864 infections so far. Out of 6,317 fresh cases reported in the state on Monday, 2,053 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

