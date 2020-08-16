Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away at 73; had tested positive for COVID-19

Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan passed away on Sunday after suffering from multi-organ failure. The 73-year-old was also a Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh government. He was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after being tested COVID-19 positive on July 12. He was later shifted to Medanta in Gurugram as his condition did not improve.

Earlier on Sunday, Chauhan's conditioned had worsened after he developed multi-organ failure. He was put on ventilator support soon afterwards.

Chauhan suffered a cardiac arrest at 4.30 PM.

Chetan Chauhan played 40 Tests between 1969 and 1978 and scored 2,084 runs at an average of 31.57 with 97 being his highest score. He only played in seven ODIs in his career, scoring 153 runs in them.

He and Sunil Gavaskar formed a successful opening partnership in the 1970s. Together they scored over 3,000 runs including 10-century stands in numerous Tests.

Chetan Chauhan also played in Ranji Trophy for Maharashtra and Delhi, and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1981.

He has served the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities -- president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector -- apart from being the manager of the Indian team during their tour of Australia.

