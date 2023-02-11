Blinkit de-lists store after man finds rat inside bread packet ordered from them

After a user reported that he got a rat in the bread packet he received, the instant food delivery service BlinkIt took severe action against the seller. Nitin Arora, the user, asked the business to comment after posting a picture of a mouse moving around inside a bread packet on social media.

Nitin Arora shared his terrible experience on Twitter. He posted videos and pictures of a rodent moving around inside a bread packet. Arora claims that the event happened on 1st February. He wrote, “Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit, where alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares, I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items. #blinkit #zomato.

Nitin even shared a screenshot of his chat with a Blinkit support executive. The company has apologised, saying that the "concern is genuine."

The support executive said, "Yes, I can see your concern is genuine. I deeply apologise to you for this issue. We have noted this and will escalate it from our end. Your feedback for this specific incident has been noted, and we will surely take corrective measures to improve the same.”

BlinkIt also went ahead and shared a post on Twitter that reads, "Hi Nitin, this is not the experience we wanted you to have." They requested Nitin's phone number and order information so they could make additional inquiries.

Dhananjay Shashidharan, Head Of Customer Delight at Blinkit, shared a post on Twitter assuring that the company will take necessary action. He wrote, "I head Customer Support here at Blinkit. I want to assure you, we've taken swift action already and de-listed the partner store, even as we are investigating the matter with the store owner. We have high standards for hygiene at all our stores, and with this incident, we have increased the frequency of audits at the store networks.”

Nitin Arora’s post has shaken many internet users. One wrote, “As much as #EnglishOven and #Blinkit need to explain this. I wonder if our food safety authority actually audits these places time to time and checks for "Safety."

Another user said, "Same issue with me I received the rotten goods from Blinkit and not getting any support from Customer service then I decided to visit there store where they dispatch the orders no wonder if rat was found in a packet the store was totally messed and full of insects and garbage."