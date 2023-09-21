BLS International says Canadian visa business contributes less than 2% to total annual revenue

BLS International Services Ltd said on Thursday that "due to operational reasons" Indian visa services in Canada have been suspended till further notice. The firm clarfified that Canadian visa issuance business contributes less than 2% to BLS International’s total annual revenue, which is 'negligible'. BLS International is an Indian outsourcing service provider for government and diplomatic missions worldwide.

"Due to operational reasons, with immediate effect i.e. 21 September 2023, Indian visa services in Canada have been suspended till further notice. The impact of this move is negligible on our financials as the Canadian visa issuance business contributes less than 2% to BLS International’s total annual revenue," said the firm in a stock exchange filing.

Shares of BLS International fell over 3% in Thursday's trade.

India has suspended visa services for Canadian nationals till further notice amid a diplomatic row between the two countries over claims linking Indian government agents to the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in June.

"Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice. Please keep checking BLS website for further updates," the BLS website said.

Trudeau during a debate in the Canadian Parliament, claimed his country's national security officials had reasons to believe that "agents of the Indian government" carried out the killing of the Canadian citizen, who also served as the president of Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara. The allegations made by the Canadian Prime Minister and foreign minister were rejected by the Ministry of External Affairs in India, which dubbed the statements as 'absurd'.

Meanwhile, the High Commission of Canada in India said on Thursday that it has decided to "temporarily adjust staff presence" in the country after claiming its diplomats received threats on social media.

The High Commission of Canada in India said: "Our High Commission and all consulates in India are open and operational and continue to serve clients. In light of the current environment where tensions have heightened, we are taking action to ensure the safety of our diplomats. With some diplomats having received threats on various social media platforms, Global Affairs Canada is assessing its staff complement in India.

"As a result, and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to temporarily adjust staff presence in India. In the context of respect for obligations under the Vienna conventions, we expect India to provide for the security of our accredited diplomats and consular officers in India, just as we are for theirs here."



